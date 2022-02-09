Nashik district adds 332 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; 1,004 recover

-
The COVID-19 count in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,73,508 with an addition of 332 new cases on Wednesday, the local administration said.
The virus claimed three more lives in the last 24 hours, which took the death toll in the north Maharashtra district to 8,856, administration officials said. Also, 1,004 patients were discharged during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 4,61,597, the officials said. As many as 3,055 coronavirus patients are currently receiving treatment in the district, they added.
