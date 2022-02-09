Covid-19 pandemic: Telangana logs 865 fresh cases and one death

The decline in COVID-19 cases continued in on Wednesday with 865 new infections being reported taking the tally to 7,80,836, a health department bulletin said.

The state had recorded 1,061 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The trend of recoveries outnumbering fresh infections also continued with 2,484 people recuperating from the infectious disease today.

The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,56,883, the bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of cases with 263, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy districts with 67 and 60 respectively.

The death toll increased to 4,103 with one more fatality. The number of active cases was 19,850, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.53 per cent and 96.93 per cent, respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)