Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra records 233 fresh cases, no deaths

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 233 new coronavirus infections and zero pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.
Of 233 new cases, Mumbai alone accounted for 130. Maharashtra now has 1,109 active coronavirus patients. The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 78,78,596, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,845. The state had recorded 188 coronavirus cases and zero fatality on Wednesday. The districts of Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia recorded zero active cases.
As many as 173 people recovered since previous evening, taking the total of recovered patients to 77,29,642. The state's recovery rate stands at 98.11 per cent. As many as 26,439 coronavirus tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the total of samples tested to 8,02,70,696.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 233; New deaths: zero; Active cases: 1,109; Tests conducted: 26,439.
