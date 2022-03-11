Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra records 318 fresh cases, one death

on Friday recorded 318 new cases and one pandemic-related death, the health department said.

The state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,70,627, and death toll reached 1,43,750. Mumbai and Pune cities recorded 54 and 47 new infections but no deaths. Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), the Pune circle recorded 139 new cases, followed by Mumbai (84), Nashik (39), Akola (20), Aurangabad (12), Latur (14), Nagpur (six) and the Kolhapur circle (four). The lone death due to COVID-19 was recorded in the Akola circle. The case fatality rate in is now 1.82 per cent. As many as 355 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the number of recovered people to 77,19,949.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.09 per cent.

With 56,582 tests conducted since Thursday evening, the total of samples tested so far rose to 7,85,28,186.

There are 2,925 active COVID-19 patients in now.

Currently 18,633 people are in home quarantine and 566 are in institutional quarantine. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New cases: 318; New deaths: 1; Active cases: 2,925; Tests conducted:56,582.

