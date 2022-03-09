Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra reports 359 cases, zero deaths

on Wednesday reported 359 new infections and zero pandemic-related fatalities, the state health department said.

This is for the third time this month that the state recorded zero deaths.

The caseload of the state rose to 78,69,857, and death toll reached 1,43,745. Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), Pune circle recorded 178 cases, followed by Mumbai (87), Nashik (43), Nagpur (18), Latur(13), Akola (nine), Kolhapur (six) and Aurangabad (five).

As many as 559 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the tally of recoveries to 77,19,100.

The recovery rate is 98.08 per cent. There are now 3,009 active patients in . As many as 51,464 tests were conducted since previous evening, taking the tally of samples tested for to date to 7,84,19,100. Currently 27,116 people are in home quarantine and 604 people are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 359; New deaths: zero; New recoveries: 559, New tests conducted: 51,464; Active cases: 3,009.

