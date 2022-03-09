Mumbai records 54 new coronavirus cases today, no fatalities

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
26/11 Mumbai attacks: Leaders pay tribute to victims, security personnel
Mumbai logs 420 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths; active tally at 4,161
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai from Dec 16 to Dec 31 amid Omicron fear
Over 200 resident doctors in Mumbai hospitals test positive for Covid-19
-
Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 54 new coronavirus cases and zero pandemic-related fatalities.
The caseload of the country's financial capital rose to 10,57,070, while death toll remained unchanged at 16,692, a civic official said. As many as 100 persons recovered from the infection during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 10,37,074. There are 421 active cases in the city now. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's data update showed that 14,071 samples were examined since previous evening, which took the number of coronavirus tests conducted in Mumbai to 1,63,30,160. There are no sealed buildings or containment zones in the city at present.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU