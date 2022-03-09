Covid-19 pandemic: Telangana reports 92 new cases and no death

-
-
Telangana on Wednesday reported 92 new COVID-19 cases thereby pushing the tally to 7,90,043 so far, said a bulletin.
There were no deaths today, the toll remains at 4,111.
The Department of Health said 151 people recuperated today. Cumulatively, the number of recoveries hitherto is 7,84,616 with the recovery rate stood at 99.31 per cent.
Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 36 followed by the districts of Ranga Reddy (7) and Jangaon (6) and Medchal Malkajgiri (6).
The bulletin said 24,812 samples were tested today.
The number of active cases was 1,316, it said. The case fatality rate was 0.52 per cent.
