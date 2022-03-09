Covid-19 pandemic: Nagaland reports seven fresh cases, tally at 35,441

-
Nagaland on Wednesday reported seven new COVID-19 cases, three more than the previous day, taking the coronavirus tally to 35,441, a health department official said.
With no fatality reported for the fifth consecutive day, the COVID-19 death toll remained at 757.
Nagaland now has 67 active COVID-19 cases, while 33,135 people have recovered from the disease, including two in the last 24 hours, the official said.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is now 93.49 per cent.
A total of 1,482 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.
The state has so far tested nearly 4.63 lakh samples for COVID-19.
Altogether 14,74,203 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 8,16,919 people in the state till Tuesday.
