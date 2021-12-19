Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik sees 42 cases, 1 death and 15 recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik touched 4,13,248 on Sunday after 42 people were detected with the infection, while one death took the toll to 8,746, an official said.

So far, 4,04,056 people have recovered, including 15 on Sunday, he said.

With 2,567 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 29,75,450, he added.

