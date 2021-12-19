JUST IN
New vistadome train services to boost tourism, says Assam CM
Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik sees 42 cases, 1 death and 15 recoveries

So far, 404,056 people have recovered, including 15 on Sunday

Press Trust of India  |  Nashik 

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik touched 4,13,248 on Sunday after 42 people were detected with the infection, while one death took the toll to 8,746, an official said.

So far, 4,04,056 people have recovered, including 15 on Sunday, he said.

With 2,567 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 29,75,450, he added.

First Published: Sun, December 19 2021. 20:56 IST

