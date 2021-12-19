Covid-19: J&K reports 136 new cases, 1 more death in the last 24 hours

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 136 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 3,39,827 while one more fatality due to the virus pushed the death toll to 4,512, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 114 were reported from the Kashmir division and 22 from the Jammu division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 50 cases followed by 19 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,451 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients is 3,33,864, officials said.

Meanwhile, there are 50 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Saturday evening, they said.

