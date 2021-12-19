Covid-19 pandemic: Karnataka reports 300 fresh cases, one death

With 300 fresh cases, Karnataka's COVID-19 aggregate touched 30,02,427 on Sunday, while one death took the cumulative fatalities to 38,288.

The health department said in its bulletin that 279 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,56,970. Active cases stood at 7,140. Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of COVID cases as the city reported 168 infections. Other districts too had new cases including 37 in Dakshina Kannada, 13 in Mysuru, 11 in Hassan and 10 in Kodagu. Udupi was the only district which reported a death while there were zero fatalities in 30 districts. The positivity rate for the day was 0.26 per cent and the case fatality rate was 0.33 per cent. A total of 1,12,524 samples were tested in the state including 93,726 RT-PCR tests on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5.53 crore. As many as 61,982 people were inoculated in the state taking the total vaccinations to 8.27 crore so far comprising first and second dose.

