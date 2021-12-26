Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik sees 47 cases, 1 death and 70 recoveries

The COVID-19 tally of in reached 4,13,592 on Sunday after 47 cases were detected, while the day also saw one patient succumbing to the infection and 70 recovering from it, an official said.

The toll in the district stands at 8,749 and the recovery count is 4,04,420, he said.

With 3,409 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in went up to 30,05,214, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)