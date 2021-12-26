Covid-19 pandemic: Delhi reports 290 fresh cases and one fatality

-
Delhi reported 290 fresh coronavirus cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate rose to 0.55 percent, according to data shared by the Delhi government's health department here on Sunday.
With this, the cumulative tally rose to 14,43,352 while the death toll rose to 25,105. The number of active cases stands at 1,103, of which 583 patients are in home isolation.
There has been an uptick in the number of cases in the last few days, amid a threat of the Omicron variant of the virus.
