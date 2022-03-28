Covid-19 pandemic: Odisha reports 43 new cases and one more fatality

-
-
Odisha on Monday registered 43 new COVID-19 cases, five less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 12,87,512, a health department bulletin said.
The death toll rose to 9,119 as a 90-year-old man in Puri district succumbed to the disease, it said.
Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.
Odisha now has 419 active cases, while 42 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,77,921.
Keonjhar, Kalahandi and Puri districts have no COVID patients at present, according to the bulletin.
The daily positivity rate was 0.10 per cent as the new infections were detected from 43,796 sample tests.
Five children were among the newly infected people, it said.
Two students at the Xavier Institute of Management in Bhubaneswar (XIMB) have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.
They have been isolated and the civic body has conducted tests on several students on the campus, an XIMB official said.
