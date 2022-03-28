Covid-19 pandemic: Madhya Pradesh logs 26 fresh cases, no fatality

The COVID-19 tally in rose to 10,41,065 on Monday after the detection of 26 cases while no death took place in the last 24 hours due to the viral infection, a health official said.

The remained unchanged at 10,734, the official said.

The positivity rate is 0.1 per cent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 13 to reach 10,30,173, leaving MP with 158 active cases,.

With 20,578 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,87,86,121, he added.

A government release said 11,56,80,941 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,59,727 on Monday.

figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,065, new cases 26, 10,734, recoveries 10,30,173, active cases 158, number of tests so far 2,87,86,121.

