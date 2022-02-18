Covid-19 pandemic: One more death, 285 fresh cases in Himachal Pradesh

-
-
Himachal Pradesh recorded one more fatality due to Covid on Friday which pushed the death toll to 4,072, while 285 fresh cases took the infection tally to 2,81,718, a health official said.
The only Covid death was reported from Shimla district, he added.
The number of active COVID-19 cases decreased to 2,047 on Friday from 2,247 a day before, the official said.
Besides, 483 more patients recovered from the viral disease, taking the overall recoveries in Himachal Pradesh to 2,75,578, he said.
