Covid-19 pandemic: One more death, 285 fresh cases in Himachal Pradesh

recorded one more fatality due to Covid on Friday which pushed the death toll to 4,072, while 285 fresh cases took the infection tally to 2,81,718, a official said.

The only Covid death was reported from Shimla district, he added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases decreased to 2,047 on Friday from 2,247 a day before, the official said.

Besides, 483 more patients recovered from the viral disease, taking the overall recoveries in to 2,75,578, he said.

