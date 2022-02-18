Covid-19: Kerala records 7,780 fresh cases, 18 deaths in last 24 hours

-
Kerala reported 7,780 fresh COVID-19 cases and 191 virus-related fatalities on Friday and took the total affected till date to 64,56,806 and the deaths to 63,529.
Of the deaths, 18 were reported in the last 24 hours; 43 occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 130 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, said a press release.
With 21,134 more people recovering from the virus since Thursday, the total recoveries reached 63,06,611.
As the number of recoveries were more than the new cases, the active cases dropped below one lakh to 85,875, the release said.
A total of 63,192 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,403 cases, Thiruvananthapuram (858) and Kozhikode (746), the release said.
Of the new cases, 50 were health workers, 69 from outside the State and 7,124 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 537, the release said.
There are currently 1,97,630 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,93,186 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,444 in hospitals, the release said.
