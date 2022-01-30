JUST IN
Madhya Pradesh reports 9,305 fresh Covid-19 cases, nine fatalities
Business Standard

Covid-19 pandemic: Tamil Nadu adds 22,238 fresh infections, 38 deaths

Chennai, among districts, accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with 3,998 fresh cases

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu
Attenders of Covid patients stand behind a police barricade at Covid care centre of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai (Photo: PTI)

: Tamil Nadu on Sunday added 22,238 infections, including a returnee from the United Arab Emirates, pushing the tally to 33,25,940 while 38 more fatalities took the death toll to 37,544, the Health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 26,624 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 30,84,470 leaving 2,03,926 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai, among districts, accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with 3,998 fresh cases. The State capital was followed by Coimbatore with 2,865 cases, followed by Chengalpet 1,534, Tiruppur 1,497, Salem 1,181, Erode 1,127.

A total of 1,36,952 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,16,24,216, the bulletin said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 30 2022. 22:04 IST

