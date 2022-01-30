Covid-19 pandemic: Sikkim reports 127 new cases, one more fatality

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Gangtok 

A health worker testing for Covid-19 takes the swab sample of a passenger at the New Delhi railway station on December 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
Representational image

Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 38,099 on Sunday as 127 more people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.

The small Himalayan state had reported 156 new cases on Saturday.

The bulletin said the state's coronavirus death toll rose to 429 after one more person succumbed to the disease on Sunday.

Of the new cases, East Sikkim district registered 71, followed by 47 in West Sikkim, eight in South Sikkim and one in North Sikkim.

Sikkim now has 1,110 active cases, while 35,898 people have recovered from the disease. Altogether 662 patients have migrated to other states.

The state has conducted 3,08,575 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, including 1,017 on Saturday, the bulletin said.

First Published: Sun, January 30 2022. 21:47 IST

