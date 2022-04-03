Covid-19 pandemic: Tamil Nadu reports 23 new cases and zero death

: on Sunday reported 23 new infections, pushing the total to 34,52,910 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 till date as there was nil fatality, the Health Department said.

Recoveries grew to 34,14,610 with 32 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 275 active infections, a bulletin said.

After reporting fresh cases in double-digits for several weeks, Chennai saw nine such cases today. Each of the 10 other districts witnessed below five cases.

The State capital city of Chennai leads among districts with 7,51,123 infections overall. As many as 10 districts registered nil active infections.

A total of 23,799 samples was tested in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,56,74,346 till date.

Among those tested positive included nine men and 14 women, the bulletin said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)