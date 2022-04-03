Covid-19 pandemic: Tamil Nadu reports 23 new cases and zero death

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu announces fresh lockdown restrictions against Covid for 10 days
DMK takes massive lead in Tamil Nadu urban local body elections
Coronavirus pandemic: Tamil Nadu reports first case of Omicron variant
Tamil Nadu reports 703 fresh coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
Tamil Nadu announces fresh curbs to contain Covid-19 pandemic spread
-
: Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 23 new infections, pushing the total to 34,52,910 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 till date as there was nil fatality, the Health Department said.
Recoveries grew to 34,14,610 with 32 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 275 active infections, a bulletin said.
After reporting fresh cases in double-digits for several weeks, Chennai saw nine such cases today. Each of the 10 other districts witnessed below five cases.
The State capital city of Chennai leads among districts with 7,51,123 infections overall. As many as 10 districts registered nil active infections.
A total of 23,799 samples was tested in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,56,74,346 till date.
Among those tested positive included nine men and 14 women, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU