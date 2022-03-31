Covid-19 pandemic: Tamil Nadu records 35 new cases, zero deaths

on Thursday recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases and zero virus-related deaths, as the active cases further dipped in the state.

With 51 recoveries, the number of cured outnumbered new infections. While the total number of infected mounted to 34,52,825, those who have been cured of the virus are 34,14,494, a government bulletin here said.

The overall toll from the virus stood at 38,025.

Active cases were 306, down from the 322 on Wednesday.

Chennai recorded the highest of 17 cases, followed by Kancheepuram's 4.

Most of the 38 districts returned nil new infections, according to the bulletin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)