Kerala records 429 fresh Covid-19 cases, six deaths in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Despite higher Covid cases, Kerala model still a success: Experts
Kerala reports 3,777 new coronavirus cases; tally rises to 5,190,810
Flood-affected Kerala to witness rains for 3-4 days more, says IMD
Minority scholarship: SC notice to Centre on appeal against Kerala HC order
Kerala Plus One Second allotment list released; How to get admission
-
Kerala on Thursday recorded 429 fresh COVID-19 infections which raised the total caseload to 65,32,727.
The southern State also reported 48 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 67,913, according to a government release.
Of the deaths, one was reported in the last 24 hours, 6 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 41 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.
With 620 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries in the State reached 64,60,767 and the active cases dropped to 3,171, the release said.
As many as 19,648 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 89 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (66) and Kottayam (50), the release said.
Of the new cases, 2 were from outside the state, 9 were health workers and 372 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 46, the release said.
There are currently 12,725 people under surveillance in various districts of the state and of those 12,498 are in home or institutional quarantine while 227 are admitted in hospitals, the release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU