Puducherry becomes coronavirus-free as active cases stand at zero

The union territory of Puducherry emerged coronavirus free as the number of active cases stood at zero after the recovery of the solitary patient, a senior Health department official said on Thursday.
No fresh COVID-19 case was reported during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, Director of Health G Sriramulu said.
He told PTI that with no new case of infection and with the recovery of the solitary patient, in home quarantined, during the last 24 hours, there was no Covid cases and nil active case. "We can say that Puducherry is Covid free," he added.
The Department of Health tested 212 samples in the last 24 hours and did not detect any fresh cases. The overall caseload remained at 1,65,774 and with the recovery of one patient, the overall recoveries went up to 1,63,812, the Director said in a release.
With nil fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll remained at 1,962,
The Heath Department has so far tested 22,28,522 and the found 18,73,466 of them to be negative. The test positivity rate remained zero and the fatality and recovery rates stood at 1.18 per cent and 98.82 per cent respectively.
The Department has so far administered 16,39,293 doses which comprised 9,50,199 first doses, 6,74,863 second and 14,231 booster doses, Sriramulu said in a release.
