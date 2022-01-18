Covid-19 pandemic: Tamil Nadu reports 23,888 fresh cases and 29 deaths

-
Tamil Nadu reported 23,888 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday.
A total of 1,41,562 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.
With this, the total count of cases of the disease in the state has gone up to 29,87,254.
During the last 24 hours, 15,036 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 27,89,045.
In the state, 29 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 currently stands at 37,038.
There are currently 1,61,171 active COVID-19 cases in the state.
