West Bengal logs 10,430 new Covid-19 cases and 34 more deaths

West Bengal on Tuesday registered 10,430 new coronavirus cases, 1,045 less than the previous day's count, pushing the tally to 19,17,514, the health department said in a bulletin.
Altogether 34 fresh fatalities due to Covid-19, including 10 from Kolkata, took the toll to 20,155, it said.
In the last 24 hours, 13,308 patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of cured people in the state to 17,41,648.
The discharge rate improved marginally to 90.83 per cent from Monday's 90.63 per cent.
The number of active cases now is 1,55,711, the bulletin added.
Since Monday, West Bengal tested 53,824 samples for Covid-19 taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,24,16,437, the bulletin said.
