After dipping for 5 days, Mumbai Covid-19 cases slightly up to 6149; 7 die

After dropping for five days in a row, daily cases marginally rose to 6,149 in on Tuesday, while seven more patients succumbed to the infection and 12,810 others recovered, the city civic body said.

The new cases rose by 193 from a day ago, but fatalities dropped by five. With fresh additions, the COVID-19 tally increased to 10,11,967, while the death toll jumped to 16,476, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin. The number of active cases also dipped below the 50,000-mark. The financial capital's positivity rate stood at 12.89 per cent, up from 12.51 per cent on Monday. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested. According to the bulletin, 47,700 new tests were carried out in the city, slightly more than a day ago, taking their cumulative tally to 1,47,17,804. Since the last five days, the daily COVID-19 cases were going down steadily, while fatalities were going up. had reported 5,956 cases on Monday, pushing the overall count above the 10-lakh mark, and 12 fatalities. Also, 12,810 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered cases to 948,744, leaving the state with 44,084 active COVID-19 infections, the bulletin said. The active case count dropped from 50,757 a day ago in the metropolis, which has a recovery rate of 94 per cent. According to the bulletin, out of the total new cases, nearly 84 per cent, or 5,165, were asymptomatic. Only 575 new patients have been hospitalised, while just 95 are on oxygen support. It said 5,265 out of 38,116 hospital beds earmarked for patients, or 13.8 per cent of the total, were currently occupied in the city. The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in stood at 1.10 per cent between January 11 and January 17, while the case doubling rate was 61 days, as per the bulletin. Mumbai has 52 sealed buildings, but zero containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements), the civic body said. The city had logged 20,971 COVID-19 cases on January 7, 2022, the highest since the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020. Last year, Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 cases on April 4 and most deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

