Gujarat records highest single-day surge of 17,119 Covid-19 cases

-
ALSO READ
At 249, Delhi reports highest single-day Covid tally since June 13
Delhi witnesses highest single-day rainfall for January in 22 years
Bihar reports 1,659 new Covid cases, highest single day spike in 6 months
I-Day LIVE: Delhi CM announces 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' for govt schools
Vibrant Gujarat Summit postponed by state govt due to COVID-19 surge
-
Gujarat on Tuesday recorded 17,119 new coronavirus infections, the highest rise in cases in the state in one day, which took the caseload to 9,56,112, the health department said.
Death toll due to the pandemic rose to 10,174 with ten patients succumbing during the day.
Gujarat had earlier reported its highest 14,605 new cases on April 30, 2021, during the second wave of the pandemic. On Monday, the state had reported 12,753 new cases. The tally of active cases rose sharply to 79,600.
Ahmedabad city alone accounted for 5,998 new cases, followed by Surat with 3,563 and Vadodara with 1,539 cases, the health department said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU