JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Odisha logs 11,607 new Covid cases, 6 fatalities, 145 fresh Omicron cases

MP logs 7,597 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths; active tally at 43,973
Business Standard

Covid-19 pandemic: Telangana sees 3,557 new cases, three deaths

The active caseload stood at 24,253

Topics
Telangana | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine

Press Trust of India 

A health worker collects a nasal sample for Covid-19 Ag rapid antigen testing at Chakkarpur Community Centre, near DLF Phase 4, in Gurugram
Representational image

Continuing its rise, the daily COVID-19 caseload in Telangana crossed the 3,000-mark on Wednesday with 3,557 infections, and took the tally to 7,18,196 while the death toll rose to 4,065 with three more fatalities.

The State recorded 2,983 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of fresh cases with 1,474 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (321) and Ranga Reddy (275) districts, a bulletin said while providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

A total of 1,773 people recovered from the infection during the day. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,89,878. The active caseload stood at 24,253, the bulletin said. A total of 1,11,178 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3,09,28,740.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, January 19 2022. 22:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU