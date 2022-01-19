Covid-19 pandemic: Telangana sees 3,557 new cases, three deaths

Continuing its rise, the daily COVID-19 caseload in crossed the 3,000-mark on Wednesday with 3,557 infections, and took the tally to 7,18,196 while the death toll rose to 4,065 with three more fatalities.

The State recorded 2,983 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of fresh cases with 1,474 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (321) and Ranga Reddy (275) districts, a bulletin said while providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

A total of 1,773 people recovered from the infection during the day. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,89,878. The active caseload stood at 24,253, the bulletin said. A total of 1,11,178 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3,09,28,740.

