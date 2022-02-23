Covid-19 pandemic: West Bengal logs 236 new cases and nine deaths

on Tuesday recorded 236 new Covid-19 cases, 36 more than the previous day's figure, taking the state's total infection count to 20,13,789, the health department said in a bulletin.

It said that nine more fatalities took the death toll to 21,152.

The state had registered 200 new cases and 11 fresh fatalities on Monday.

The positivity rate came down to 0.84 per cent from 0.94 per cent the previous day, while the number of daily tests is higher at 27,998 on Tuesday than 21,371 on February 21.

The number of active cases on Tuesday is 3,437, the bulletin said.

Kolkata recorded the highest number of positive cases at 31, followed by 29 in North 24 Parganas district, according to the data.

Of the nine new deaths in the state, Kolkata registered four and South 24 Parganas district two, the bulletin said.

Howrah, Purulia and Nadia districts recorded one death each.

As 1,233 Covid patients were discharged on Tuesday, the recovery rate now is 98.78 per cent. A total of 19,89,200 people have been cured of the disease so far. Over 2.40 crore samples have been tested for in till now, the bulletin said.

