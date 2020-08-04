Over 11,000 people evacuated so far from flood-hit areas of Bihar: NDRF

More than 11,000 people have been evacuated by the Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from flood-affected areas of so far, a spokesperson of the central force said on Tuesday.

The force has scaled up the strength of its rescue teams in the state to 23, from the earlier 21, he said.

"So far, teams have rescued 71 victims and evacuated more than 11,000 persons in

"In addition, teams also distributed 8,550 food packets and 6,250 kg food items to the needy persons during the current monsoon season," the spokesperson said.

The force evacuated 400 stranded people from the "worst-hit" Saran and Darbhanga districts of the state on Tuesday, he said.

rescuers are "strictly following" the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols and are using PPE suits, masks, face shields, sanitisers, handwash and other protective gear, he added.

A total of 133 teams have been deployed across the country for flood rescue and relief works.

As per the official data, 13 people have died and nearly 55 lakh people are affected by the deluge in 14 districts of the state.

