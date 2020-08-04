PM Modi congratulates successful candidates of civil services exam

-
ALSO READ
UPSC notification 2020: Apply for Civil Services exam today on upsc.gov.in
UPSC postpones civil services preliminary exam scheduled May 31
UPSC result 2019 declared: Here's full list of Civil services toppers 2019
UPSC 2020: Revised calendar out; prelims on Oct 4 and mains on Jan 8
UPSC announces results of civil services exam 2019, Pradeep Singh tops
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the candidates who cleared the civil services exams and said those who did not get the desired results should remember that life is full of several opportunities.
A total of 829 candidates have qualified for civil services, including IAS and IPS, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced on Tuesday.
"Congratulations to all the bright youngsters who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2019. An exciting and satisfying career of public service awaits you. My best wishes," the prime minister tweeted.
For those who did not get the desired result in the examination, he said: "I would like to tell them -- life is full of several opportunities. Each and every one of you is hardworking and diligent. Best wishes for all your future endeavours.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU