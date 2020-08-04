Moderate to heavy rainfall lashes south Bengal districts since Monday

Moderate to heavy rain lashed



south Bengal districts since Monday night as a low pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal.

The city experienced 17 mm rainfall till 2.30 pm on Tuesday, while adjoining areas like Dumdum and Salt Lake received 45 mm and 16 mm respectively.

A police officer said, there was waterlogging in certain pockets of the metropolis such as Ram Mandir-Girish Park belt, Thanthania and Camac Street-A J C Bose Road crossing, due to which vehicle movement had slowed down.

The downpour, which intensified on Tuesday morning, was experienced in the districts of North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram and East Burdwan, a spokesman of Alipore Meteorological office said.

The western districts of the state, including Birbhum, Bankura and Purulia, also recorded steady showers since Tuesday morning, he said.

"Due to formation of low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal off India-Bangladesh coasts, a low pressure belt has been formed. It is likely to become more marked in next 24 hours," the weatherman said.

Fishermen of coastal districts have been asked not to venture into the sea till August 5.

