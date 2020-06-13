Covid-19: PM calls for emergency planning in Delhi, other worst hit centres

Amid increasing Covid-19 cases in several parts of the country, Prime Minister on Saturday met senior ministers and officials to review the current situation and instructed them to undertake “emergency planning” in the worst affected states and urban centres, particularly in the capital.

The meeting looked at the level status and preparation. It also took stock of situation in different states and union territories (UTs), including Delhi, a government statement said.

At the meeting, Dr. Vinod Paul, member Niti Aayog and convener of the Empowered Group of Medical Emergency Management Plan, said two-thirds of the total cases are in five states with an overwhelming proportion of cases in big cities.

“In view of the challenges being faced, particularly by the large cities, it was discussed to augment testing as well as the number of beds and services to effectively handle the peak surge of daily cases,” the government said.

At the meeting, the PM took cognisance of the recommendations of the Empowered Group on city and district-wise requirements of hospital beds/isolation beds which will be required and instructed health ministry officials to undertake emergency planning in consultation with the states/UTs. He also advised the ministry to ensure suitable preparations in view of the start of the monsoon season.





The present and emerging scenario of the Covid 19 disease in the capital was discussed and the projections for next two months was deliberated, the statement said.

The PM asked home minister Amit Shah and health minister Harsh Vardhan to convene an emergency meeting with Delhi’s Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior officials to “plan a coordinated and comprehensive response to handle the challenge posed by rising cases of Covid-19”. The PM is scheduled to hold video-conferencing with chief ministers on June 16 and 17.

The meeting was attended by Shah, Harsh Vardhan, the principal secretary to PM, cabinet secretary, health secretary, the director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and other officials of the empowered groups.

Earlier in the day, union home minister Shah’s office announced that he will hold a meeting with Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, CM and other officials on Sunday afternoon.

The meetings come in the wake of a surge in the spread of the infection and the Supreme Court rebuke to the government on Friday over the “horrendous, horrific and pathetic” situation in the capital.

On Saturday, the High Court directed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the Centre to increase the number of beds and ventilators for Covid-19 patients.

As the traders in the national capital threatened to shut down markets and shopping complexes, Shah’s office tweeted that he will meet Baijal, Kejriwal along with officials of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Sunday afternoon. Dr Randeep Guleria, the director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), will also be present at the meeting.

The meeting comes as social media and messaging services are abuzz with unverified information about a looming second lockdown.

In the last couple of days, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray have had to clarify that their governments did not plan to impose another lockdown, particularly in worst affected areas such as Chennai, Mumbai and Pune.

However, Punjab on Saturday enforced a renewed lockdown on weekends and holidays to check the spread of

It has ordered all non-essential shops to remain shut on Sundays, and close by 5 pm on Saturdays. On weekdays, shops will shut by 7pm. Liquor shops have been exempted from this and will remain open on all days until 8pm, as will restaurants but only for home delivery.

Inter-district movement of people is also restricted on weekends, except for essential services.

Inter-district movement shall be allowed on weekends and holidays only for those with e-passes, which will be issued only for essential work. The state has ordered stricter quarantine of people reaching Punjab from

In Madhya Pradesh, the state government has ordered complete shutdown in Bhopal on weekends because of a spike in cases.

The Sikkim government on Saturday announced that educational institutions in the state will remain shut until the first week of August.

In Gujarat’s Surat, civic authorities ordered eight diamond firms to partially shut operations after 23 workers employed in these units tested positive for the