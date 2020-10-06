Covid-19 positive Indian teachers in Dubai take classes while in quarantine

-
-
Two Dubai-based Indian teachers were conducting online classes from their respective quarantine centres after they were tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the media reported on Tuesday.
The teachers, Mohammed Mohsin and Jose Kumar from Gulf Model School, made sure their students did not miss any lesson even when they tested positive for the virus, the Khaleej Times reported.
Lodged at a Dubai Health Authority (DHA) quarantine facility, Mohsin, a Math teacher originally from Karnataka, said: "I tested positive for Covid-19 when we were asked to return to schools after the summer break and undergo screenings.
"The mandatory coronavirus test revealed I was infected. I was immediately taken to an isolation centre, but thankfully, I carried my laptop with me."
He tested positive soon after returning to Dubai from India.
"I don't know where I contracted the disease... I called up my school and informed them of my situation. The school authorities advised me to take leave and rest for some time. But I insisted on teaching. I didn't tell any of my students because I didn't want them to be worried.
"I had enough strength to teach so I thought I should continue teaching instead of wasting time," Mohsin added.
Meanwhile, Kumar, a Kerala native, contracted the disease after his roommate, who works at the airport, tested positive, reports the Khaleej Times.
"As examinations were fast-approaching, I was worried about my students. I decided to continue teaching virtually. I took all my English classes with the three senior classes I teach.
"While Covid-19 may have posed a challenge but with willpower and determination I overcame the situation. My school also supported me during this period and persuaded me to take time off to recuperate. But I thought learning should continue whatever be the medium."
