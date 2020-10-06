India coronavirus update: Active cases only 13.75% of total Covid caseload

-
India's9,19,023active cases of COVID-19 constitute "merely" 13.75 per cent of the total caseload as on date and the country continues to report asteadily declining trend of percentage of active cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
So far56,62,490 people have recovered from the disease in the country and exceed active cases of coronavirus infection by47,43,467 as on date, it stated.
"The declining trend of the percentage of active cases is commensurately supported by the rising percentage of recovered cases," the ministry underlined.
Higher number of recoveries has aided the national recovery rate to further improve to 84.70 per cent, the ministry said.
A total of 75,787 peoplehave recovered from COVID-19 and discharged in a span of 24 hours whereas 61,267 new infections were reported during the same period,according to the data updated at 8 am.
The new recoveries have exceeded the new confirmed cases in 25 states and UTs, the ministry highlighted.
Seventy-four per centof the new recovered cases are concentrated in 10 states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, the ministry said.
Maharashtra alone has contributed the maximum with nearly 13,000 single-day recoveries.
The ministry said that 75 per cent of the61,267 new confirmed cases recorded in a span of 24 hoursare from 10 states and UTs.
Maharashtra continues to be the State reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 10,000 cases followed by Karnataka with more than 7,000 cases.
Also,884fatalities due to COVID-19 have been reported in a day, of thesenearly 80 per centare concentrated in ten states andUTs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, the ministry said.
More than 29 per centof new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (263 deaths).
