Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee tests positive for Covid-19

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra



Chatterjee tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, health officials said.

He has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, they said.

The octogenarian actor was unwell and he tested positive for the infection on Tuesday morning, a senior health official said.

"His samples were tested for COVID-19 on Monday and the reports came today," he added.

