Mizoram coronavirus update: 8 new cases push Covid-19 tally to 2,128

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to



2,128 on Tuesday as eight more people, including four security personnel, tested positive for the infection, an official said.

Four new cases were reported in Aizawl district, three in Kolasib and one in Serchhip, he said.

Three Assam Rifles jawans and one Border Security Force (BSF) personnel are among the new patients, the official said.

All the new patients had returned from other states and were placed under institutional quarantine, he said.

now has 291 active cases, while 1,837 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 86.33 per cent, he said.

A total of 83,092 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 so far, the official added.

