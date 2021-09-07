Covid-19: Public Ganesha festivities in Bengaluru restricted to three days

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka okays toned down Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra set to become the next CEC
Sushil Chandra appointed Chief Election Commissioner: Law Ministry
Karnataka speedster Prasidh Krishna added to main Test squad
Sushil Chandra assumes charge as the 24th Chief Election Commissioner
-
The Bengaluru civic agency has permitted only three-day Ganesha Pooja celebrations in the city in public places against the Karnataka government order allowing five days' of festivities in the state, to keep COVID-19 infections in check.
"Ganesha festival will not be allowed for more than three days in Bengaluru city. There should not be any procession while bringing the idol or during immersion," the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said in a circular.
The instruction came after Gupta had a meeting with senior district level officers and Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant.
Later talking to reporters, Gupta said the BBMP had last year permitted Ganesha festival for three days, which will continue this year as well.
He said the decision to have it for only three days was taken after inputs from the police that there were possibilities of large gatherings participating in the public celebrations.
Gupta also said that Ganesha idols made of plaster of Paris have been banned.
He asked people to immerse the traditional Ganesha idol, made up of biodegradable material in their homes in buckets or mobile tankers of the civic agency.
"Idols installed at homes should be immersed at home only or in our mobile tank. Ganeshas installed at public places should be of (a maximum of) four feet height and should be immersed in mobile tanks. We are also creating immersion tanks. We have also arrived at a decision to ban immersion of idols in lakes," Gupta said.
Pant said one Ganesha idol at public place in each ward is permitted, for which the organisers will have to get the nod from the BBMP and then inform the deputy commissioner of police of the area.
A BBMP official the number of infections in the city is still on the higher side and hence it was decided to limit public celebrations to a maximum of three days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU