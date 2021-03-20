Covid-19: Punjab announces closure of educational institutions till Mar 31

-
ALSO READ
When will the Covid-19 pandemic end? In 7 years at today's vaccine rates
Punjab orders fresh curbs, shuts educational institutions to check virus
Covid-19 pandemic: Many states unsure, yet to decide on schools reopening
Schools reopen for students of classes 9 to 12 in Bihar after 297 days
PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting with CMs of seven states tomorrow
-
Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government has announced the closure of educational institutions till March 31, according to the State government.
Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Friday said that as Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced the closure of educational institutions in the state till March 31, the school education department has also decided to postpone exams of all classes till March 31, 2021.
The cabinet minister said that the Congress government is committed to ensure the safety of the school students and every possible step will be taken to curb the Covid-19 contamination.
Singla said that the education department would release a fresh schedule/datesheet of exams before March 31 and the mode of examination could also be reviewed as per the situation.
Meanwhile, in Ferozpur, police made people who were found without face masks undergo on-spot COVID-19 tests and gave free face masks to them.
Punjab reported 2,490 new COVID-19 cases, 1339 recoveries and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative cases in the state reached 2,07,888 including 1,86,187 recoveries and 6,242 deaths.
At present, there are 15,459 active cases in Punjab.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU