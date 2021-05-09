Covid-19: Rajasthan reports 159 deaths, 17,921 infections on May 9

-
Rajasthan recorded 159 deaths and 17,921 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the death toll to 5,665 and the infection tally to 7,56,707.
State capital Jaipur reported the highest number of 55 deaths, followed by Jodhpur 15, according to an official report.
Of the fresh positive cases, the maximum of 3,402 were reported from Jaipur, while 2,238 people tested positive for the virus in Jodhpur.
A total of 5,50,853 people have recovered from infection and the number of active cases at present is 2,00,189.
