Actively monitor private Covid vaccine manufacturers: Kejriwal to Vardhan

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to "actively monitor and supervise" private COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers in the country and ensure adequate availability of the vaccine doses to states and Union territories.
The central government should make available to the states/UTs the requisite number of vaccine doses to enable vaccination of all its citizens, he said.
"The Centre should actively monitor and supervise the manufacture of vaccines by the private parties so that supplies in adequate quantity are made to all state governments, and this crucial aspect is not left to the discretion of the private manufacturers, Kejriwal said in a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
The Delhi CM also said that a uniform price should be fixed for the vaccines for supplies made to governments (whether central or states) and private hospitals.
Kejriwal has reiterated on several occasions that his government can vaccinate everyone in the national capital within three months if the Centre ensures supply of adequate doses of vaccine to it.
He has claimed Delhi needs 3 crore doses, out of which, only around 40 lakh doses have been received by it so far.
