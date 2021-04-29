Covid-19: Russian flights with emergency humanitarian aid land in India

-
ALSO READ
Sputnik V approved, India to soon have more Covid vaccines: Things to know
India approves Sputnik V vaccine, to produce 850 mn doses annually: RDIF
Covid-19: Delhi sees surge in demand for oximeters, oxygen concentrators
CSIR forms new institution to further strengthen science communication
Railways to run 'Oxygen Express' to meet high demand amid surge in cases
-
Two Russian flights with oxygen concentrators, lung ventilation equipment, bedside monitors, medicines, including Coronavir and other essential pharmaceutical items landed in India to help the country in its fight against the COVID-19 surge.
The information was shared by the Ambassador of Russia to India, Nikolay Kudashev.
"The Russian Federation decided to send humanitarian assistance to India in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership between our two countries as well as in the context of our anti #COVID19 cooperation," said Nikolay Kudashev.
"For this purpose, 2 urgent flights, operated by Russian EMERCOM arrived here today. These are oxygen concentrators, lung ventilation equipment, bedside monitors, medicines, including Coronavir & other essential pharmaceutical items," added Kudashev.
He further said that Russia is closely watching the situation in India, which is becoming more and more alarming with the unprecedented spread of the coronavirus infection.
"We sincerely empathize with the Indian people due to our traditionally warm and friendly relations," said Kudashev.
He added that deliveries of COVID- 19 vaccine Sputnik V to India will start from May 2021.
"Joint fight against coronavirus one of the most important areas of our cooperation at present, also includes forthcoming deliveries of Sputnik V starting from May '21 & subsequent facilitation of its production in India, cooperation in field of medical science," said the Russian envoy.
India had approved emergency supplies of hydroxychloroquine to Russia as a gesture of a goodwill, when the pandemic unfolded last year.
Lauding India's effort Kudashev stated, "We appreciate and remember it. This is the only way we can defeat the coronavirus - by uniting our endeavors and supporting each other in difficult times. Collective efforts and mutual respect should be the most important recipe to respond to any challenge!"
"We hope that today's delivery of the Russian humanitarian assistance will become an effective contribution to the Indian government's efforts to provide emergency treatment to those who were affected by the COVID-19," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU