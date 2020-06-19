Covid-19: Satyendar Jain's condition deteriorates, put on oxygen support

The condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is being treated for Covid-19 deteriorated on Friday and he has now been put on oxygen support.

Jain, was put on oxygen support following a deterioration in his lung infection at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital here, the office of Delhi Health Minister said today.

Jain, who was in charge of the health department of Delhi was admitted to the hospital in North East Delhi on June 15 after he complained of breathlessness and high fever.





On Friday, his condition deteriorated after the infection in his lung increased, according to doctors, who said that his fever was also persisting.

Doctors also said that they "might have to shift him elsewhere". Latest CT scan have shown that his pneumonia patch has increased despite him being on continuous oxygen support.

Earlier, the Delhi government had said that Jain's health was improving. He was tested for Covid-19 on June 17 and declared positive for the novel