JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

New Covid-19 cases drop slightly to 3,827 in Tamil Nadu, 61 deaths reported

Govt extends last date for Aadhaar-PAN linking to March 31, 2021
Business Standard

Covid-19 tally crosses 20,000 in Andhra Pradesh; toll mounts to 239

Andhra Pradesh's coronavirus tally shot past the 20,000 mark on Monday as a record 1,322 cases were added in a day.

Topics
Andhra Pradesh | Amravati | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati 

Medics spraying sanitiser on hands before collecting swab sample from a woman at a roadside for Covid-19 test, in Chennai.
Medics spraying sanitiser on hands before collecting swab sample from a woman at a roadside for Covid-19 test, in Chennai.

: Andhra Pradeshs coronavirus

tally shot past the 20,000 mark on Monday as a record 1,322 cases were added in a day.

This was the first time the fresh cases touched the four digit mark in the state as the tally rose to 20,019 while seven deaths saw the toll mounting to 239, a government bulletin said.

The number of active cases now stood at 10,860 with the discharge of 8,920 patients so far.

On Monday, Srikakulam district reported two deaths while Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur, Anantapuramu and Chittoor reported one fresh death each.

Of the 20,019 cases registered in the state till date, 17,365 were locals, 2,235 from other states and 419 foreign returnees, according to the bulletin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 18:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU