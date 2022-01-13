Covid-19 tally of Andamans rises to 8,397 with 108 fresh infections

-
Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported 108 new COVID-19 cases, 65 more than the previous day, with the caseload climbing to 8,397, a health department official said on Thursday.
Sixty-one new patients have travel history, while 47 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.
The Union Territory now has 479 active cases, while 41 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,789.
The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period.
The administration has tested over 6.75 lakh samples for COVID-19 till Wednesday, and the positivity rate stood at 1.24 per cent, the official added.
