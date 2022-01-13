Covid cases in city on rise, hospital admissions stabilised: Satyendra Jain

-
Hospitalisation rate due to coronavirus infection in the city has remained stable but the cases and the positivity rate have seen an increase, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.
The minister said the death audit committee, which met on Wednesday, found that the fatalities have mostly occurred among those with comorbid conditions.
The national capital has already recorded 133 fatalities in the first 12 days of the month.
It had logged 54 fatalities in the last five months with nine in December, seven in November, four in October, five in September and 29 in August. In July, the virus had claimed 76 lives in Delhi.
Jain said the cases might start declining soon.
"Hospital admissions have stabilised over the last four days. Cases are increasing but the hospital admission rate has not increased in the same proportion.The hospital admission rate when 27,000 cases are being reported is the same as the time when 10,000 cases were logged. The stable hospital admission rate is an indication that the wave has plateaued," he told reporters.
Delhi reported 27,561 Covid cases, the second-highest single-day rise since the pandemic began, and 40 deaths on Wednesday while the positivity rate rose to 26.22 per cent.
