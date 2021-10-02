Covid-19: Thane district's infection tally up by 293, death toll by three

With the addition of 293 positive cases, the infection count in district of mounted to 5,59,644, while the death of three patients took the toll to 11,413, an official said on Saturday.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Friday, he said.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,35,991, while the death toll stood at 3,276, another official said.

