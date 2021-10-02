Argentina to start Covid vaccination of children aged 3-11 by end of 2021

The Argentine National Administration of Drugs, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT) has authorised the use of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19 for aged 3-11 years, Health Minister Carla Vizzotti said, adding that the campaign will start by the end of the year.

"ANMAT has confirmed that we can use Sinopharm [vaccine] for aged 3-11 years ... will finish 2021 with the full coverage and protection of people aged over 3 years," Vizzotti said at a press conference on late Friday.

The minister added that there were from 5.5 to 6 million of this age in

has confirmed more than 5.25 million COVID-19 cases so far, with over 115,000 fatalities.

