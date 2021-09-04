Covid-19: US sees spike in kids hospitalisations due to Delta variant

-
ALSO READ
New double mutant variant of Covid, 3 variants of concern found: Govt
DRDO issues directions on usage of anti-coronavirus drug 2-DG on patients
Copa America: Argentina beats Brazil 1-0; Messi wins his 1st major title
No new strain of novel coronavirus in Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab: Govt
Scientists discover possible new coronavirus mutation in Brazil
-
Covid-19 cases, emergency department visits, and hospital admissions increased from June to August among children aged 0-17 years in the US, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
In a two-week period (August 14-27), Covid-19-related emergency department visits and hospital admissions among the mentioned age group in the states with the lowest vaccination coverage were 3.4 and 3.7 times than in those with the highest inoculation rate, respectively, said the study published on Friday in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Report.
Meanwhile, weekly Covid-19-associated hospitalisation rates among children and adolescents rose nearly five-fold during the period from late June to mid-August, coinciding with increased circulation of the highly transmissible Delta variant, said a second CDC report published also on Friday.
Hospitalisation rates were 10 times higher among unvaccinated than among fully inoculated adolescents, said the report, adding the proportions of hospitalised children and adolescents with severe disease were similar before and during the period of Delta predominance.
Meanwhile, child Covid-19 cases are up, with about 204,000 cases added last week, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.
For the week ending August 26, children accounted for 22.4 per cent of reported weekly cases, it added.
So far, nearly 4.8 million children have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic in the US early last year, said a report by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU