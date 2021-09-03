Punjab reports 32 new coronavirus cases, death toll at 16,437

-
-
Two more Covid-related fatalities were recorded on Friday in Punjab that took the death toll to 16,437, while 32 new cases pushed the infection tally to 6,00,745, according to a medical bulletin.
The number of active cases in the state stands at 351, it said.
Of the new cases, six were reported from Hoshiarpur followed by four each in Pathankot and Mohali, the bulletin said.
Thirty people recovered from the the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 5,83,957, according to the bulletin.
Chandigarh reported four new Covid cases, taking the infection count to 65,114, it said.
With no new fatality, the death toll stands at 814, it said.
The number of active cases in the city stands at 40, while the number of those who have been cured from the infection stands at 64,260, the bulletin added.
